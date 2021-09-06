Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $3.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings per share of $3.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $332.79. The stock had a trading volume of 121,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,781. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.22. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.