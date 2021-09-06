Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $3.86 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings per share of $3.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $332.79. The stock had a trading volume of 121,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,781. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.22. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.