Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 722,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,862. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

