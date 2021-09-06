Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 722,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,862. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.