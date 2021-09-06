Zacks: Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 377.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 97,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

