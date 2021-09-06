Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.43. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,240,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $2,271,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $191.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.