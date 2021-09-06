Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.43. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,240,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $2,271,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SWK opened at $191.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
