Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $2.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.58. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,969. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

