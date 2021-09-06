Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($45.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 124.4% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 55,442 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

