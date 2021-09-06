Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report sales of $576.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.53 million to $580.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $511.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bruker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,245. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $92.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.