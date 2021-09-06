Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Constellium reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CSTM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. 559,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,428. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

