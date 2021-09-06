Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.53. The stock had a trading volume of 695,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.50 and its 200-day moving average is $225.51. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

