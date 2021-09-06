Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post sales of $330.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.10 million to $332.23 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 782,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,086. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $808.00 million, a P/E ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

