Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,219. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.