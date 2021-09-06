Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce sales of $342.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.05 million. RadNet reported sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

