Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

