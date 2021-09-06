Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,826.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

