Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The Joint reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

JYNT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.30. 110,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,991 shares of company stock worth $2,583,141 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Joint by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

