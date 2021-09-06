Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other UpHealth news, CEO Avi S. Katz purchased 63,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 117,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

