Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Euronav posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 336.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 37,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.