Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.92. Exelon reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,087. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

