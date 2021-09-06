Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.32). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMGO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 73,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,123. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $28.04.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.