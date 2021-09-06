Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.07 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,744. The stock has a market cap of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.