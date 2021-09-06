Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,111. The company has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of 351.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

