Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth $130,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

