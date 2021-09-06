Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.96. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $385,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.04.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

