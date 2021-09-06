Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.