Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 178.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zogenix by 79.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

