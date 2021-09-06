zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €390.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

ETR ZO1 opened at €422.20 ($496.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 115.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €262.74. zooplus has a 52 week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52 week high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.