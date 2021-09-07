-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,864. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.