-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE:EVH opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

