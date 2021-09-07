-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

ZVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zovio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zovio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.