$0.06 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.02). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

TRHC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $195,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,046.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,352 shares of company stock worth $1,345,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

