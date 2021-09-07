$0.10 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

Several analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 864,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

