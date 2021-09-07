$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Humanigen reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 2,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,386. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $946.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.38.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

