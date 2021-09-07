$0.14 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 105,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.