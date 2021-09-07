-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,323. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.16.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

