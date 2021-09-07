$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,729. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,443 shares of company stock worth $7,003,868. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

