$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.32. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

