$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

