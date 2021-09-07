$0.63 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 58.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 55.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TowneBank by 106,394.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

