$0.68 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

