$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Veritex reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $40,631,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

