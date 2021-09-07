-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,758. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.