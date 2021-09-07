$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

