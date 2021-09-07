$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.