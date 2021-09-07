10,000 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,612 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

