10,066 Shares in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKDA. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.