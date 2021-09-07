12,165 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,274,000 after acquiring an additional 435,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

GM stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

