12,302 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,302 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

