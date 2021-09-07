1,240 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.