12,925 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

DVY opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

