$14.44 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.69 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $12.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

ABBV traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

