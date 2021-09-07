$140.08 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce $140.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

